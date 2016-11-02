At the time of writing there are more than 62,000 TTC videos on YouTube, featuring people from all over the world telling stories, sharing experiences and tracking each step of their journeys. These are women who are brave enough to turn on a camera and reveal the most intimate details of their lives to the world. Take a moment to watch some of these clips and you’ll be taken on an emotional rollercoaster, from heartbreak to elation and everywhere in between.



This content isn’t exclusively made for and by women who’ve had trouble conceiving, but it can be reassuring for people to hear from others who’ve lived similar experiences. “I think just the awareness that there are other people out there who are struggling in the same way that you are helps,” says Elise Atkinson, Fertility Counsellor and member of the British Infertility Counselling Association.



“It’s quite reassuring that you can see some of your own experiences mirrored. Some people, when they’re going through something particularly challenging, don’t recognise themselves in that experience anymore and that’s quite disassociating and very disorientating.



“Hearing about others facing the same challenges during their fertility journey can be very helpful as this normalises everything. For example, to hear that others experience feelings of envy when they’re told someone is pregnant can be incredibly reassuring. Otherwise you may be left believing you must be a “bad” person for feeling that way, when really it is a very common reaction for those who are struggling to conceive and a very understandable emotional response to a particularly challenging life experience.”

