But things haven’t been easy for Jessica and her partner. “Because my son had been conceived so easily we didn’t think we’d have any trouble, we thought it would be quite easy and actually it’s rumbled on for two years. But I still felt like it was relevant to share it because things aren’t often straightforward in life. It’s just about putting it out there so that other women experiencing the same thing don’t feel like they’re going through it on their own, there are other people who have the same problems or the same emotional issues.”For some, opening up about such a personal and often very private problem is a daunting prospect. Ysis Lorenna couldn’t have imagined that she’d lay bare her vulnerabilities for the world to see. “I never thought I would even consider sharing that much about my private life, including our TTC journey and some very painful experiences like my ectopic pregnancy.” But after stumbling across some clips on the web, she fully immersed herself in the world of TTC.“I got hooked on watching live pregnancy test videos, TTC journeys, I learnt all the lingo – how many DPO (days past ovulation) did I have to be to get a BPF (big fat positive) – what the symptoms of ovulation were, when implantation occurs and so on. But despite being addicted to reading and watching these women, I still felt like sharing this part of my life wasn't for me. However, something changed when I suffered my miscarriage. I needed answers, empathy; and I needed to make sense of it all.”While it may not be for everyone, it’s undeniable that for many, YouTube’s TTC community is a therapeutic outlet as well as a place to absorb information and build bonds with women across the globe. So if you think it’s a space where you could belong, it’s worth poking your head around the metaphorical door to get a better understanding of what it’s all about. You never know, it mightn’t be long before you’re turning the camera on yourself.