6 Ways To Keep Oily Skin At Bay

Renée Rouleau
Illustrated by Sydney Hass.
Summer brings sunshine, warm weather, and lots of outdoor activities. But, it can also bring an increase in oil production. Dealing with shiny skin is frustrating, but there are ways to minimise the sheen by simply tweaking how you care for your skin in the warmer months. Follow these tips to keep skin healthy, not oily.