Claire Thomas of the Kitchy Kitchen is at it again with her quick-and-easy food hacks — and this time, she's sharing tricks for a pantry favourite: Nutella! The video highlights five different recipes utilising the beloved chocolate-hazelnut spread, all taking just five minutes (or less). From Nutella soft serve and frosted cupcakes to truffles, hot cocoa, and more — these hacks are simple, fun, and most importantly, delicious.
If you are in need of a late-night, last-minute treat — check out the video, below, and try one (or all) of these serious sweets.
