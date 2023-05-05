I Tried Nudestix & Now I See Why Sofia Richie Is Raving About It

The Beachy Nudes come as a set of three and the sticks are much smaller than the other options. They include a matte bronzer, a shimmery highlighter (which I loved for imparting a radiant sheen) and the All Over Face Stick in Picante. I used all three at once: Picante on the lips and cheeks, the bronzer to contour and the highlighter to add a slight shimmer to the nose, cheekbones and eyelids. Bringing a little more vibrancy into the nude shade range, Picante offers an orangey-red pop that perked up my face much more than any of the other Nudestix products I tried. While it doesn't sit within the brand's nude or neutral spectrum, it was nice to see something a little bit different. I liked the final look but this kit seems to be a bit of a step away from the one-product-does-it-all approach that sets the brand apart. If I were to pick just one Nudestix product, it would have to be the All Over Face Colour, which truly does it all.