11 Tips For Your First Nude Beach Trip, From People Who’ve Been There

There aren't a lot of places where you can be totally naked in public (at least, legally). That might be part of what makes nude beaches sound so thrilling, because the very idea of being naked in front of strangers is taboo. We're told so often that it's "wrong" to see people naked. Bodies are private, especially genitals (which we literally call "private parts"). And they're private because we consider bodies inherently sexual . But it doesn't have to be that way, as anyone who's gone to a nude beach knows. We won't promise that bodies are never sexualised at nude beaches . But most of the time, people are just there to sunbathe, relax, and feel the kind of freedom that only getting naked in public can create.