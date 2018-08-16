11 Tips For Your First Nude Beach Trip, From People Who’ve Been There

There aren't a lot of places where you can be totally naked in public (at least, legally). That might be part of what makes nude beaches sound so thrilling, because the very idea of being naked in front of strangers is taboo. We're told so often that it's "wrong" to see people naked. Bodies are private, especially genitals (which we literally call "private parts"). And they're private because we consider bodies inherently sexual. But it doesn't have to be that way, as anyone who's gone to a nude beach knows. We won't promise that bodies are never sexualised at nude beaches. But most of the time, people are just there to sunbathe, relax, and feel the kind of freedom that only getting naked in public can create.
Still, your first time at a nude beach can be daunting. Maybe you want to be the type of person who doesn't worry about stripping down in front of others, but you can't get over the idea that your "bits" are for your partner's eyes only or you're worried that your own body won't measure up. It's totally understandable, and something that lots of people go through their first time.
So, we reached out to people who've been to nude beaches before and combed through stories from adventurous Redditors, for the first-time tips you'll need not only to survive a nude beach, but to actually enjoy yourself. The consensus? Nude beaches are just like normal beaches, except more naked. (And please don't forget your sunscreen).