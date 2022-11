This Winter-Ready Skin-Care Routine Will Have You Glowing All Season Long

Described as gentle and fragrance-free, this gel cleanser is suitable for all skin types (including sensitive) and promises to clean the skin of impurities without stripping it. It features two types of molecular weight hyaluronic acid — one that’s denser, so it penetrates deeper into the layers of skin, and the other one lighter — to get a powerful combination of both deep and surface-level hydration. I really really loved this cleanser. The scent is just like how other fragrance-free products smell, think Clinique or dermatologist-prescribed products, but for a lot less. It just feels like it's working and there's science backing it, you know what I mean? It's exactly what my skin needs in the winter. It's meant to be paired with the Micellar Cleansing Pads for double cleansing , and that combination is to die for. It'll leave your skin feeling so so clean, it's crazy. I also have used each product alone (one in the morning and one at night), and that worked well, too. Exactly as promised, the cream cleanser left my skin ultra-smooth and cleaned without any film or dryness in sight.