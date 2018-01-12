The Relaxing Nighttime Skin-Care Routine I Swear By

When I go home after a long day of shooting videos for Refinery29, I try to make my studio apartment feel like my own personal spa. I drop my things, put on comfy clothes, and spend the next few hours relaxing and processing the day I just had.
Most nights, I like to take a walk around my neighbourhood to clear my head, but on really frigid nights, I slink into a hot bath instead. I'll then take my makeup off, shower, and settle in for a 10-minute face mask. While each night is a little different, I often cook myself dinner, prepare my coffee for the following morning, watch some TV to get inspired, and even squeeze in a short guided meditation practice using Headspace.
Click ahead to watch my entire nighttime routine — and shop a few of my favourite products.