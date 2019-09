There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who lick every last drop of Nutella off the lid, and those who don't get the hype. Even if you belong to the latter camp, there's no denying that it's taking over the universe. After all, the stuff has inspired baby-name crimes , launched theme restaurants , and even led to theft It's somewhat ironic that a product so prone to shortages was initially created to solve a chocolate deficit during World War II. Since then, the hazelnut-heavy treat has become an international breakfast staple. But, there's so much more you can do with Nutella than just smearing it on toast (or eating it straight out of the jar). From the highly addictive bacon popcorn to the indulgent stuffed French toast, let's just say that you won't be going back to your loaf of bread anytime soon.