There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who lick every last drop of Nutella off the lid, and those who don't get the hype. Even if you belong to the latter camp, there's no denying that it's taking over the universe. After all, the stuff has inspired baby-name crimes, launched theme restaurants, and even led to theft.
It's somewhat ironic that a product so prone to shortages was initially created to solve a chocolate deficit during World War II. Since then, the hazelnut-heavy treat has become an international breakfast staple. But, there's so much more you can do with Nutella than just smearing it on toast (or eating it straight out of the jar). From the highly addictive bacon popcorn to the indulgent stuffed French toast, let's just say that you won't be going back to your loaf of bread anytime soon.
Nutella Truffles
Serves 16 to 18
Prep Time
15 Minutes
Ingredients
1/2 cup Nutella
1/4 tsp vanilla essence
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup roasted, skinless hazelnuts, finely chopped, plus extra
1/2 cup ground almonds
1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut, plus extra
1/3 cup dried cranberries or dried cherries, chopped
2 tbsp good-quality cocoa powder
Instructions
1. In a bowl, mix together Nutella, vanilla and salt. Add 1/2 cup hazelnuts, ground almonds, 1/2 cup shredded coconut and cranberries and mix until well blended.
2. Roll Nutella mixture into 1 1/2-inch balls. Roll some truffles in cocoa powder, some in shredded coconut and some in chopped hazelnuts.
3. Line a container with parchment paper and lay truffles in a single layer. Serve or keep refrigerated.
These will last up to two weeks in the fridge, and a month in the freezer.
Nutella Caramel Popcorn With Bacon And Hazelnut
Makes about 12 cups
Prep Time
1 hour
Ingredients
10 slices thick-cut bacon
2 tbsp vegetable oil
1/2 cup corn kernels
1/2 cup chopped, roasted hazelnuts
10 tbsp butter
1 1/4 cups brown sugar
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla
1/2 cup Nutella
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 200°C. Lay bacon on a parchment-lined baking sheet in a single layer. Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes until crispy. Move bacon onto a paper towel-lined plate and turn oven down to 150°C. When bacon has cooled, crumble into small pieces.
Baked Nutella French Toast With Mixed-Berry Sauce
Serves 8-10
Prep Time
50 minutes
French Toast Ingredients
10 1-inch-thick brioche slices or challah-bread slices
4 large eggs
2 cups heavy cream
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
1/4 tsp salt
1 cup Nutella
Berry Sauce Ingredients
350g mixed frozen berries
2 tbsp sugar
2 tbsp unsalted butter
Finely grated zest from 1 orange
2 tbsp fresh-squeezed orange juice
150g fresh raspberries or berries of choice
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 170°C and grease a 9 x 12-inch baking dish.
2. Divide Nutella among 5 slices of bread, spreading evenly. Top slices with remaining 5 slices and cut each Nutella sandwich in half so you have ten halves.
3. Beat eggs with cream, vanilla, nutmeg and salt until uniform in colour. Dip each Nutella sandwich in the egg mixture briefly, making sure to coat entire piece. Place sandwiches in the baking pan as they are ready, tilting them slightly onto each other so they are layered like dominos, with the cut side facing the bottom of the pan.
4. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes until French toast is golden brown and lightly crisp to the touch.
5. While the French toast is baking, heat a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the frozen berries, sugar, butter, orange zest and orange juice and bring to a boil. Turn down to a gentle simmer and allow to simmer for 15 minutes, until berries are broken down and sauce has thickened slightly. Remove from heat and add fresh berries.
6. Serve French toast directly from oven with berry sauce on top or on the side.
