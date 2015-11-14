Baked Nutella French Toast With Mixed-Berry Sauce

Serves 8-10



Prep Time

50 minutes



French Toast Ingredients

10 1-inch-thick brioche slices or challah-bread slices

4 large eggs

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup Nutella



Berry Sauce Ingredients

350g mixed frozen berries

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp unsalted butter

Finely grated zest from 1 orange

2 tbsp fresh-squeezed orange juice

150g fresh raspberries or berries of choice



Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 170°C and grease a 9 x 12-inch baking dish.



2. Divide Nutella among 5 slices of bread, spreading evenly. Top slices with remaining 5 slices and cut each Nutella sandwich in half so you have ten halves.



3. Beat eggs with cream, vanilla, nutmeg and salt until uniform in colour. Dip each Nutella sandwich in the egg mixture briefly, making sure to coat entire piece. Place sandwiches in the baking pan as they are ready, tilting them slightly onto each other so they are layered like dominos, with the cut side facing the bottom of the pan.



4. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes until French toast is golden brown and lightly crisp to the touch.



5. While the French toast is baking, heat a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the frozen berries, sugar, butter, orange zest and orange juice and bring to a boil. Turn down to a gentle simmer and allow to simmer for 15 minutes, until berries are broken down and sauce has thickened slightly. Remove from heat and add fresh berries.



6. Serve French toast directly from oven with berry sauce on top or on the side.

