Saké is the world's oldest known alcoholic beverage, boasting over six millennia of culture and tradition. Given its long history and reputation as "the drink of the gods", it's no wonder that so many of us find it an intimidating tipple. But times are changing: exports of saké are at an all-time high and London, in particular, is finding new ways to enjoy Japan's national drink.But first of all, what exactly is saké? Despite packing quite a punch in terms of alcohol content – undiluted saké is around 20% ABV – and being brewed like a beer, it should be treated as a wine rather than a spirit. Most sakés are better sipped chilled from a wine glass as opposed to hot or in a shot glass, and pairing saké with food is an excellent idea. Unlike wine, however, saké does not benefit from being left to mature; world-famous wine critic Jancis Robinson suggests a one-year age limit. Additionally, saké is made from only four ingredients – rice, water, yeast and koji (malted rice) – and therefore contains no tannins, no acidity and no sulfites, which could be the cause of your hangover after drinking regular wine Science part over; now, where should you go to try it?