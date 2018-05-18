9 Items That Will Ward Off Any Bad Vibes

With that in mind, we've rounded up some of our favourite spiritual cleansing products. From sage to salt, these are sure to chase away the bad vibes that have been plaguing you. Negativity can come from anywhere — that means objects, other people, and, yes, even you. It's up to you to decide how to deal with the bad vibes that come your way, but be sure to turn your approach into a routine, since there's no such thing as a one-and-done cleansing ritual.