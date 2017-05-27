These Makeup Tutorials Will Cut Your Morning Routine In Half

Raise your hand if you've ever clicked into a makeup tutorial only to think, "Well, that's insane." We feel you. Because as much as we love makeup, not all of us want to wear a neon cut crease or a rainbow smoky eye. As for the more-natural how-to's out there, even if they're soft and flattering, they often come with approximately 167 steps and require dozens of products, leaving many of us clicking out with one hand, and scratching our head with the other.
That's why we created a collection of everyday makeup looks that you'll want to actually wear —without spending an hour dutifully crafting a complicated contour. But, as always, these makeup tutorials are merely inspiration — if you want to top these off with a little glitter or coloured liner, you do you. Think of them as your foolproof, everyday base.
Ahead, check out a few of our favourite ways to master a new go-to makeup look.