BB creams. CC creams. And, yes, now DD creams! With this alphabet of options, it’s easy to get confused. But, we've rounded up some fabulous creams — most of them natural and all of them cruelty-free. We've broken down the difference between these various creams so you can best determine which letter is right for you (I’m a CC, in case anyone was wondering). Click through for your go-to guide and never again wonder what BB stands for.