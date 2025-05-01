Does My Nail Shape Bother You?

It seems not. The comments section on that now-viral video is flooded with unsavoury remarks about the shape of her nails, a distinctive short stiletto inspired by 1930s Hollywood.
Which Nail Shapes Are Hot — Or Not?
Kimberley Nkosi, once manicurist to multiple senior royals, says it’s no accident that they tend to choose short, nude nails: ‘It’s a visual code; a quiet signal of restraint, tradition and ‘appropriate’ femininity within their class structure.’
‘Too often, Black and brown women from a certain demographic, with extravagant nails, will be labelled as ‘hood’ or ‘ghetto’, until it is picked up by the mainstream and worn by, say, Kylie Jenner.’
What Your Nail Shape Says — At Every Age
Nail shapes might seem like a small detail, but they carry the weight of who’s allowed to take up space, express themselves and still be seen as 'appropriate'.