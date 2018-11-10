As with most major beauty trends, the 'nail art bubble' hit fast and hard, followed by years of armchair analysis about when the trend would be declared officially dead. The truth? That bubble didn’t really exist; The artform is here to stay, evidenced by the continued creativity of the top nail artists in the game.
With veterans like Madeline Poole turning the page with unexpected colour combinations, fresh talent like Cassandre Marie breathing new life into negative space manis, and innovators like Betina Goldstein and Park Eun Kyung bringing chains, pearls, and nail jewellery (custom created, btw) to digits, there’s no better time to add a little something — anything — to a plain-polish mani.
Get inspired with some of the most creative forces in the field, ahead.