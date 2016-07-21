What My Sexual Health Nurse Mother Taught Me About Sex

My mum became a sexual health nurse in 1990, a year before the stork brought me along (just kidding, due to her frank nature, my mother has always been upfront about my arrival: eight and a half pounds, out of her vagina, with no stitches, which my dad explicitly told her not to brag about). By the time I was born, my older sisters were 15 and 12 and so, 16 years later, during aforementioned sofa talk, she was very well equipped to begin her guidance of my sex life. The very next day she came home from work armed with protection. After that, I didn’t tell her when and where it happened, it just, you know, happened. And the condoms magically replenished.



So, yes, sometimes she’d come home from work armed with Durex, but sometimes she’d come home and talk about discharge that looked like custard (still can’t eat custard) and how super-gonorrhoea is on the rise. I suppose this information was helpful; I was very aware of the importance of safe sex but it also made me grow anxious of the consequences of “unsafe sex”.



When my same casual boyfriend turned into a long-term relationship (who I stayed with for the most part, until I was 21) I decided that I should think about other contraception, because we were in a loving, committed relationship. After another long sofa chat with mum, I opted for the Pill. She even told me the exact Pill that I should ask for and why.



But then she impressed on me the idea that I should still use a condom to stay safe from all of those nasty STDs and super-gonorrhoea. Wait, what? I argued that there was no need because we were in a proper relationship and we would never cheat on each other and if the heart-eyed emoji existed seven years ago I’m sure they would have replaced my pupils at that very moment.

