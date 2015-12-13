First, video killed the radio star. Then, YouTube killed the video star. Or that's what everyone thought would happen. But as it turns out, plenty of artists are still doing just fine with their music videos.
It was a year filled with awesome, meme-worthy, must-see music videos that we're all guilty of watching on a loop. Thanks to YouTube's tracking, we know exactly which music videos everyone was watching on serious repeat. In the end, we were totally surprised by the results — after all, wouldn't we all think that "Hotline Bling" would crack 2015's top 10?
For better or worse, here's the list of 2015's most-watched music videos on YouTube. Relive the magic, the sepia, and the nae nae all over again.
It was a year filled with awesome, meme-worthy, must-see music videos that we're all guilty of watching on a loop. Thanks to YouTube's tracking, we know exactly which music videos everyone was watching on serious repeat. In the end, we were totally surprised by the results — after all, wouldn't we all think that "Hotline Bling" would crack 2015's top 10?
For better or worse, here's the list of 2015's most-watched music videos on YouTube. Relive the magic, the sepia, and the nae nae all over again.