5 Women Share Their Most Embarrassing Instagram Mishaps

Ever accidentally send someone an emoji in response to their IG Story that you did NOT intend to send? Liked an ex's new girlfriend's mom's post from three years ago? Mistakenly DM-ed your boss something that — let's just say — you shouldn't have? Some of us (read: the author) have certainly done so, and it can be pretty embarrassing. The good news: If you untap quickly enough, your boss's husband's mom won't get that notification. Phew.
As a precaution, you might want to check out our guide to sleuthing on Instagram without getting caught. In the meantime, though, enjoy these very real (and cringeworthy) stories of some Instagram stalking/posting gone wrong.
I accidentally liked the photos of them and her gushing about how much she loved him.
"I was snooping on my ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend and saw that she had given him flight lessons as a birthday present. I accidentally liked the photos of them doing the actual lesson and her gushing about how much she loved him. Thankfully, she tagged the flight school in it, so I hope she just thought I found it through them!" — JC
Needless to say, he no longer follows me on Instagram.
"My old boss was notorious for falling prey to pyramid schemes — fitness, beauty products, meal plans; you name it, he had promoted it. My old coworker and I were, of course, avid followers of his various MLM journeys and would often send each other his Instagram stories. He posted a particularly outrageous one, laden with inspirational quotes written in ornate calligraphy and selfie videos of him talking about how you should NEVER give up on your dreams and hustle hard to make them come true. I meant to send it to my friend, but instead, I responded directly to his story and said, "Oh, for fuck's sake." Needless to say, he no longer follows me on Instagram." — Frannie
I didn’t realize what happened until my phone started blowing up.
"I wore matching underwear and bra with a dress I was wearing, which never happens, so I took a video to show my significant other, and instead of saving the video, I posted it on my account. I didn’t realize what happened until my phone started blowing up with friends asking if I meant to upload something like that. Let’s just say that now I double- and triple-check that I haven’t accidentally posted something meant for myself or someone else. Why does Instagram make the save and post buttons so close?!" — Ivangellys
I quickly changed my username and deleted my account.
"I blocked my ex on all social media platforms but was curious how he was doing, so I took it to Instagram to do my stalking. Of course, I had to unblock him. FYI: I really like the instant blocking and unblocking feature on Instagram. Anyways, I scrolled through his feed, tapping pictures, reading the caption and whatnot. Then all of a sudden, I ACCIDENTALLY double-tapped! Oh, my lord. My world instantly came crashing down. I quickly changed my username and deleted my account. The whole time, I was just thinking that if I didn't do it fast enough, he would look at my profile and realize I was stalking him. But I digress. I didn't care about the deletion of my account because I actually wasn't active on Instagram anyways — I only followed celebrities and had no followers. But that was the end of that Instagram account. I've never made that same mistake again. (I'm careful of my finger placement on my phone now — one sudden move and it's over.)" — Zo
I posted to the Instagram Story the slides I meant to post on my own account.
"I used to work for the Discovery Channel and ran a few of their shows' social media accounts. I posted to the Instagram Story of one of their car shows (very male skewing) the slides I meant to post on my own account, which showed me colouring in an adult colouring book and bragging about how good I was at staying in the lines. Fastest DELETE ever." — C.
