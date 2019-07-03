5 Women Share Their Most Embarrassing Instagram Mishaps

4 of 5

“ I quickly changed my username and deleted my account. ”

"I blocked my ex on all social media platforms but was curious how he was doing, so I took it to Instagram to do my stalking. Of course, I had to unblock him. FYI: I really like the instant blocking and unblocking feature on Instagram. Anyways, I scrolled through his feed, tapping pictures, reading the caption and whatnot. Then all of a sudden, I ACCIDENTALLY double-tapped! Oh, my lord. My world instantly came crashing down. I quickly changed my username and deleted my account. The whole time, I was just thinking that if I didn't do it fast enough, he would look at my profile and realize I was stalking him. But I digress. I didn't care about the deletion of my account because I actually wasn't active on Instagram anyways — I only followed celebrities and had no followers. But that was the end of that Instagram account. I've never made that same mistake again. (I'm careful of my finger placement on my phone now — one sudden move and it's over.)" — Zo