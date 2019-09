The Best Morning Skin-Care Routine

The takeaway: When we talk a.m. skin care, SPF is only half the battle ; we’ve got to clean our skin and arm it with antioxidants (then UV protection ) to ensure we’re really ready to face the day. To figure out how to best protect our skin from good, old UV and the solid and liquid particles suspended in the air (many of which are generated during the combustion of fossil fuels), we spoke to Dr. Debra Jaliman , a New York-based dermatologist and author of Skin Rules , about the best way to handle our morning skin-care regimens. Regardless of your complexion, Jaliman advocates for cleansing, applying a serum, and, finally, SPF. Read on for her tips on how to tinker with the morning trifecta, no matter your skin type.