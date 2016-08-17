Meet Mimi Wade, the 24-year-old Central St Martins grad, turned certified designer, who's getting the last word in on how to do modern party dresses. Mimi's name should be the first on your lips when you're chatting about London's most promising new fashion designers considering her SS17 showcase is just over a month away, during LFW this September.
Mimi is the Fashion East-approved, clothes cutter du jour, who is singlehandedly bringing the glamour, sparkle, decadence and debauchery of 1950s Hollywood to London, now. How? Well, for starters Mimi's practically Hollywood royalty what with her muse, her grandma Pamela Curran, having been a starlet herself – she featured in the cult 1950s B-movie The Blob and the fêted TV series I Dream of Jeannie. Add into that cookie-mix, Mimi's bombshell good looks (she used to model) and knack for getting the most sultry leading ladies into her deconstructed lace-slips – Lana Del Rey and Pamela Anderson are fangirls.
Her slip dresses are a riot of old movie posters, illustrations and pretty lace trims made over in acidic colour palettes. Mimi's women always appear like fabulously bored, beehived housewives on the brink of wreaking havoc on unfaithful husbands, all the while, opera gloves in place. Getting the picture?
Beyond Mimi's wonderfully overblown designs, we're also crushing on Mimi for her own inimitable personal style too; think Britney Spears bunchies, platformed Mary Janes, over-sized T-shirts worn with feather boas and a healthy stash of fishnets to hand. Delicious, no?
Here's what makes London's most stylish lady tick tock....
