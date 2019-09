When the Windrush scandal broke earlier this year, it highlighted the inhumanity of that 'hostile environment' for immigrants, which Theresa May spoke so proudly of creating when she was home secretary. For a brief moment, it opened up our national consciousness to the radical idea that migrants are human beings too. Recently, under mounting criticism about the impact of the 'hostile environment' on the reporting of domestic violence, the police announced that they were issuing guidance to all forces which would state that the immigration status of victims of crime will no longer be checked, as it has been in the past, which has stopped women like Geetu from going to the police. This guidance is being scrutinised by groups like SBS who say that it does nowhere near enough to address the fear that migrant women have of reporting crime. We need to ensure that all women, including migrant women, are able to access safety and protection without fear. They should not have to endure violence as the price of their lives here.