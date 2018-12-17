Six years of living in fear but still in love. When the opportunity arose for them to come to the UK in 2009, she took it in the hope that things might improve if they were living on their own. They came on her student visa, which allowed her to pursue qualifications in health and social care. He came as her dependant, in the language of immigration rules, for a brief period, until the college that provided her course shut down. He then got a job as a chef and a work permit on the back of that, and she became his dependant. It is this dependency status that men classically abuse to exercise control over their women.