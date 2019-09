But before you drag your partner home for the holidays to be given the third-degree by your Aunt Millie, take a second to pause. "The holidays in and of themselves are a very stressful time," says Kelley Kitley , LCSW, a clinical psychologist. "People may not be on their best behaviour, or they may be distracted. So bringing someone into that environment, and into unknown territory, can be a recipe for disaster." Not every holiday table resembles a Norman Rockwell painting. Sometimes, it's more like a Real Housewives reunion couch — and that may not be something you want your partner embroiled in. Or it just wouldn't give them an opportunity to connect with your parents while everyone's feeling (and acting) like their best selves.