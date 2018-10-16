The best way to educate people and to reach out to people is by being honest, by telling my story and telling the whole truth. It’s easy, especially when there are people giving you backlash, to start an angry conversation to prove your point, but at the end of the day that’s not going to benefit anyone. I think it’s so important to use your platform for something great. Even though I went through hell, I have been so privileged to have had the upbringing I have had, and to be able to do amazing things, that I feel I owe it to the world and to my community to speak up and tell my story. I believe that by doing it in such a way, it will educate so many people, and I always say, if I’ve impacted one person, that’s already enough, because that person will then inspire someone else, and it will be a chain.