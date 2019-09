The Perks Of Having All-Male Style Icons

Take Keith Richards: the king of effortless layering and the reigning champion of casual accessories, despite wearing 27 at once. I probably wouldn't have asked my mum to pull out her animal-print '70s suit jacket if it wasn’t for this guy; nor would I be constantly wearing vintage headscarves. Keith says he finds most of his favourite pieces in old vintage basements, so get to your local pre-loved outfitters and go hard. His threads are laced with an unutterably cool nonchalance that translates perfectly to any girl who wants splashed-on, grungy outfit inspiration. The man himself even admitted to GQ : “I steal women's clothes. Charlie Watts got really pissed at me a few years ago. There was some page in Vogue, and I was a fashion icon. I was actually wearing Anita [Pallenberg]'s clothes.” Distressed, long-sleeved tees, patterned suit jackets and layered jewellery are Keith’s calling cards. With him as your motivation there’s no reason not to rock a snakeskin-print jacket at your next meeting.