How I Regained My Confidence After A Decade’s Dating Drought

One by one we were invited to share an issue that was troubling us, which was then acted out by the rest of the group, guided by Emma. When it was my turn, I asked for help figuring out how I could date more intentionally . To get a sense of the core issue, Emma probed me about my dating history, my family and childhood. She asked me to pick someone in the group to represent me, then picked out a male participant to represent a potential love interest. He approached my alter ego, smiling. "How do you feel?" Emma asked her. "I feel a bit nervous, like a horse that wants to bolt," she said. Sitting among the rest of the group, I held my breath as I watched the scene unfold, which now also included my unhappily married parents. I couldn’t believe how aptly two virtual strangers were portraying my mother and father, with barely noticeable direction from Emma. Somehow their improvised lines recreated real-life scenes, poking my deepest wounds. I was in floods of tears but felt the support of the group around me. In the final act, when my alter ego told her potential boyfriend that she needed to take things slowly and he expressed his understanding, I felt calm and relieved. It was like watching the happy ending to my own story. That may sound cheesy but it was a powerful way to learn that while we can’t change the past, we can reframe it, break old patterns and let go of limiting beliefs.