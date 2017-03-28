Are you always on the lookout for the next best makeup tool, whether it's the cult Beauty Blender or the return of the retro oval brush? Are you hooked on watching makeup tutorials and noting how your favourite artists and bloggers create looks with their arsenal of brushes? Are you slowly but surely building up your own well-curated collection of applicators? Or are you at a loss where to start – 'What is this egg-shaped thing and what am I supposed to do with it?' Or perhaps even a sceptic?