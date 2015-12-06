This story was originally published on June 12, 2015.
Refinery29 and Make Love Not Porn agree: The hottest sex isn't in the movies or porn; it's the sex we actually have with and for ourselves and our partners. Created by advertising maven, entrepreneur, and all-round badass Cindy Gallop, MLNP is a platform for sharing and viewing videos of "#realworldsex" in a community that is "pro-sex, pro-porn, pro-knowing the difference." Together, R29 and MLNP are innovating a never-before-seen kind of sex-toy review, in which real-life individuals and couples try different sex toys for the first time, on camera, and describe their experiences. Click through to discover MLNP's mission and then meet our stars and their new bedroom accessories, and then click through to MLNP for their full, uncensored videos. When it comes to sex toys, this is as close to "try before you buy" as you can get.
Refinery29 and Make Love Not Porn agree: The hottest sex isn't in the movies or porn; it's the sex we actually have with and for ourselves and our partners. Created by advertising maven, entrepreneur, and all-round badass Cindy Gallop, MLNP is a platform for sharing and viewing videos of "#realworldsex" in a community that is "pro-sex, pro-porn, pro-knowing the difference." Together, R29 and MLNP are innovating a never-before-seen kind of sex-toy review, in which real-life individuals and couples try different sex toys for the first time, on camera, and describe their experiences. Click through to discover MLNP's mission and then meet our stars and their new bedroom accessories, and then click through to MLNP for their full, uncensored videos. When it comes to sex toys, this is as close to "try before you buy" as you can get.