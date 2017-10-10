This story was originally published on August 13, 2015.
The end of summer is way too close for our liking, since we always support a) getting hot and sweaty and b) wearing as little clothing as possible. One way to do both things all year round? Try sexy role play. No, we're not talking about the white-hatted nurse fantasies of '90s porn; We're talking magical, fantastical, futuristic personas. You know, like mermaids. Or robots. Or, a combo of both — sexy mer-bot, anyone?
No need to fret about commitment to character: We've rounded up an arsenal of accessories tailored to whichever one you choose. From witchy massage oils to edible fairy dust to a whole boatload of niche vibrators, we've got you covered for a night of otherworldly fun. The year is 2015, and your magic sex playground has arrived.