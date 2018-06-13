Aaliyah's Big Brother On Her Legacy, Beauty & How She Stole His Clothes

She knew when to be minimal, and she had those highlight points. Obviously she’s really known for the bold lip, but she was really innovative with highlight – in the early 2000s she was doing the highlight that you see now. She did the smoky eye, a balance of masculine and feminine. What we see in the world right now is everyone being really upfront with who they really are. They’re not afraid to cross those lines of masculinity, femininity, androgyny. I think she was way ahead of the curve in that, and her attitude towards beauty was about breaking boundaries, taking risks, but at the same time being measured, and really thinking about the message she wanted to send with her beauty.