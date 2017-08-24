This isn't the first time the cosmetics brand has honoured a musician posthumously: Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla had a makeup line inspired by her in 2016, some 20 years after her death. Filled with brightly coloured lipsticks in reds and pinks, plenty of pigmented eyeshadows in purples and browns, and, of course, bronzer, the colourful collection proved the power of fans to sway brands (this, too, began as a petition).