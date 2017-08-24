MAC has today announced an eagerly awaited collection dedicated to late '90s R&B musician Aaliyah. Fans of the star have been sharing a petition created to lobby the brand to honour the singer, who was killed in a plane crash in 2001.
Today, MAC responded with an Instagram post reading: "Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018."
This isn't the first time the cosmetics brand has honoured a musician posthumously: Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla had a makeup line inspired by her in 2016, some 20 years after her death. Filled with brightly coloured lipsticks in reds and pinks, plenty of pigmented eyeshadows in purples and browns, and, of course, bronzer, the colourful collection proved the power of fans to sway brands (this, too, began as a petition).
Advertisement
So what can we expect from the highly anticipated line? Well, before there was Rihanna, there was Aaliyah. Her iconic style (think streetwear and '90s sunnies) was matched by her makeup looks, which included poppin' lip gloss, brown and nude lipstick (OTT lip-liner included), and smouldering eyeshadow.
While the range won't be available until summer 2018, you'll excuse us while we trawl through throwback pictures of Aaliyah. We're ready to hit the '90s.
Advertisement