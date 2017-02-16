These Could Change Your Sex Life Forever

This article was originally published on April 2, 2015 and has been updated throughout.
Lube is a little like masturbation. It's a big part of most people's sex lives, and almost nobody wants to talk about it. And, like masturbation, there are many ways to enjoy it. Even if you think you don't really "need" it, consider that you might really like it. Aside from the obvious uses, the right lube may be the accessory that lets you try something new or take an old favourite to the next level.
Furthermore, if you're struggling with irritation or discomfort, lube could be the answer — or the culprit. There are several types to choose from, and since every body is different, there is no #1 lube for everyone. If the #1 face moisturiser gave you a rash, you'd probably buy something else, right? You'd check the ingredients, do a little research, and find a product that made your skin feel good. Shouldn't your sex life feel good, too?
Here, we've rounded up a slew of the best lubes out there, plus the pros and cons so you can find your personal holy grail. All of them are body-safe and contain genital-friendly ingredients. Happy hunting!