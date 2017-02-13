Two Recipes To Kickstart Your Low-FODMAP Diet

Low-FODMAP Lightened-up Lasagne

Serves 6-8 Ingredients 1 parsnip, peeled and diced

3 carrots, peeled and diced

1 red pepper, diced

2 tbsp olive oil

1kg minced beef

2 tins (each 400g) chopped tomatoes

120ml water

2 tsp dried oregano

2 bay leaves

20g basil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 butternut squash

200g spinach

100g grated mozzarella Instructions 1. In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil and sauté the parsnip, carrot and pepper until soft.

2. Add the mince and cook until browned. Pour in the tomatoes and water and stir in the oregano, bay leaves and basil.

3. Simmer for roughly 1 hour until the meat is tender and saucy. Taste and season. Preheat the oven to 180°C (gas 4).

4. Peel and cut the squash into thin slices, as if lasagne sheets.

5. Bake in the oven with a drizzle of olive oil for 15 minutes. Once tender, you can get to work on layering the lasagne, just quickly fish out your bay leaves from your meat first.

6. In a baking dish, add one layer of the mince mixture, one layer of spinach and one layer of squash, repeating until all of the ingredients are used up.

7. Sprinkle with the cheese and bake in the oven at the same temperature for 30 minutes, or until the top is golden and crispy.