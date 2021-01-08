This Lovehoney Sale Is Buzzing With Up-To-60%-Off Sex Toys

With vibrators, massagers, lingerie, accessories, and even a few all-in-one sets on markdown, there are tons of titillating deals to choose from. But, as with any big sale event, the best items are always the first to sell out — so, better cart fast if you spot that sexy something you've been longing for! We've already rounded up the most orgasmic scores at basically-unheard-of discounts ahead, ranging from a £5 feather tickler to a Fifty Shades starter pack that you can steal for just £25. (You know, so you can spend less time scrolling and more time getting down with your bad self.)