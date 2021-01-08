This Lovehoney Sale Is Buzzing With Up-To-60%-Off Sex Toys

New year, new me-time. And, what better way to reward yourself in 2021 than with a new buzz-worthy addition to your bedroom-gadget collection? Enter: Lovehoney's up-to-60%-off sale on a shiny collection of top-rated sex toys — starting now and lasting all the way through January 18.
With vibrators, massagers, lingerie, accessories, and even a few all-in-one sets on markdown, there are tons of titillating deals to choose from. But, as with any big sale event, the best items are always the first to sell out — so, better cart fast if you spot that sexy something you've been longing for! We've already rounded up the most orgasmic scores at basically-unheard-of discounts ahead, ranging from a £5 feather tickler to a Fifty Shades starter pack that you can steal for just £25. (You know, so you can spend less time scrolling and more time getting down with your bad self.)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.