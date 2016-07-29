Surrey

Singles in Surrey insist they're less stubborn than the rest of the UK, though it's a close call when it comes to deciding whether football or tennis is the favourite sport of this region. Books are what they're most interested in.



Merseyside

People in Merseyside say they are bossier than the rest of UK singles, yet they struggle to agree on whether Chinese or Italian food is the regional favourite.



Belfast

Belfast has more dog lovers than any other region in the UK and – perhaps unsurprisingly – they also like cats the least.



London

Londoners are the only ones to list ‘Japanese’ cuisine as their favourite, while Surrey and East Sussex are the only people who singled out ‘Thai’ as their number one choice.



Essex and Lancashire

These folk cite fish as their favourite pets. Meanwhile, in West Yorkshire, rabbits are the preference and what the heck, rodents are top spot in Hampshire.