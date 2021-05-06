L’Oréal X Elie Saab Makeup Is A Slice Of Affordable Luxury

Calling all beauty obsessives: L'Oréal Paris and Elie Saab have joined forces on a seriously dreamy makeup collection. Consider this a gentle nudge to clear some space in your beauty stash ASAP, because you're going to want everything.
Over the past few months, the cosmetics giant and world-famous fashion brand have been secretly creating the high street meets designer collab to end all collabs, with lots of subtle teasing on Instagram. Now, you can finally shop the entire range, which has just landed online at Superdrug and Lookfantastic, and in Boots stores. Fans of L'Oréal makeup will know that this isn't their first luxury beauty rodeo: not long ago, they teamed up with Isabel Marant on a limited-edition drop which sold out fast. Their collaboration with Elie Saab is just as worthy of the hype, and it's already made waves on social media.
Advertisement
Elie Saab is famous for embellished haute couture dresses, ethereal tulle gowns and colours influenced by nature (forest greens and petal pinks reign supreme) so it's only fitting that the makeup collection would mirror the brand's signature style. The luxury range is bursting with makeup products but the nine-shade Eyeshadow Palette is arguably the jewel in the crown – and it's an affordable £15.99. Created by none other than L'Oréal Paris global makeup artist and fashion week legend Val Garland, it boasts a handful of wearable matte nude shades, golden shimmers and bold gem-like tones in glittery emerald green and iridescent lilac. The colours are vivid and pigments are intense but the buttery soft texture makes each shade (even the lustrous ones) so easy to blend using your fingers or a fluffy brush – with absolutely no fallout whatsoever. If you're an admirer of Huda Beauty's Obsessions Palettes, you'll love this.
In a press release, Garland spoke about how the collaboration between the two iconic brands just made sense. "I'm always in awe of the craftsmanship in Elie Saab’s couture designs; the exquisite hand sewn embroideries and embellishments and his signature fantasy creations that we all anticipate seeing every Paris Fashion Week. I wanted to translate his vision with makeup, by incorporating dazzling glitters in the eye shadows to truly reflect his designs." Garland said she was particularly inspired by the pale pink feather details, the sheer nude chiffon and the silver embellishments from this season's couture show. The eyeshadow palette's packaging is Instagram-worthy, too. "The pale pink, handcrafted leather cover is so soft and luxurious; it’s like a collector’s item," said Garland.
Advertisement
Elie Saab's gossamer dresses also influenced the Sheer Nude Lip Gloss, £10.99 each, which Val says can be worn during the daytime and all the way into the evening, not to mention R29's favourite products in the collection: four Color Riche Lipsticks, £9.99 each, in pillar-box red, nude and dusky pink. Our pick is Musc Impact: a rose taupe with a moisturising, satin finish that really stays put. "I love the nude theme of this collection because it’s designed for everyone," added Garland. "It’s all about letting your natural beauty shine through." Last but not least, the range features the incredible Paradise Mascara, £12.99, in limited-edition designer packaging. The formula is filled to bursting with lash-nourishing oils and the brush is dense and fluffy, which makes light work of separating, defining and volumising sparse lashes. It's bound to be the sell-out product.
Saab spoke about the artistry behind the brand-new makeup line, which has drawn on the same graceful elegance that inspires his designs. "I always seek to bring beauty to women’s lives and makeup is the simplest way to weave beauty into the every day," Saab said in a press release. "The aim was to create a universal collection to suit every skin tone and occasion." So whether you're planning a big post-lockdown night out or wearing a little makeup around the house, there's something for you.
Just like L'Oréal's previous limited-edition designer collaborations, we're certain this one will fly off the shelves, so be sure to choose your favourites and stock up.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.