Rejina Pyo

Makeup at Rejina Pyo was fresh and simple with a zesty lime green twist, thanks to artist Zoë Taylor . Zoë prepped skin with Lord & Berry's 3 Sublime Moroccan Argan Oil , so that it looked "sticky and lovely after a long summer's day."There were two looks in total. The first took inspiration from skin post-facial – "indulgent and expensive," said Zoë, who veiled cheeks with Cream Bronzer in Tanned and Tawny . Next, she layered on a touch of Cream Blush in Coral and Dusty Rose for a slight flush that spanned the cheeks and bridge of the nose, as though models had just caught the sun.The second look consisted of a light wash of cream eyeshadow. "This is meant to look painterly and imperfect," said Zoë. Lashes were left naked, brows were brushed up with gel to create that shiny, sleek look you get after a long, luxury facial and a clear balm was tapped on to lips.