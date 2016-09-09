Even after a child is born, same-sex parents face specific hurdles that straight parents do not. Marie, 33, is a nurse from London. She explains how the focus shifts from an anxiety about the science behind it all to the more social side of things. Marie has been with her partner Anna for five years, they’re in a civil partnership, and gave birth to their adorable son Max four months ago. Marie says the strangest thing about being a gay mum is the feeling of invisibility. “When we are out and about with our son, I feel like the public see us as a mother and her friend helping out, purely because same sex parents are still a rarity.”



Although their interactions with healthcare professionals were mostly positive, Marie also details an “upsetting exchange” with a nurse who came to their home one week after their son was born. “She hadn’t read our notes and asked us 'where's the father?'" recalls Marie. “Her attitude throughout that first meeting, when we were such new and fragile parents, made us feel judged and unsupported.” And then there’s prenatal and postnatal appointments; it wasn’t always her experience says Marie, but sometimes she felt left out; “the healthcare professionals would direct the conversation to Anna as the 'birth-mother' and ask for her opinion about decisions relating to Max's welfare and healthcare. Perhaps this is how men feel during the process too.”