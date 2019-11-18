Is This The Dating App Queer Women Have Been Waiting For?

That sentiment is reflected by dozens of the platform’s users when I put up my own ad asking to speak to them about how the format compares to other dating apps they have used. "The simplicity and the fact that all information is entirely generated by the user is the coolest; there aren't any boxes to check about who you are," explains 26-year-old non-binary New Yorker, Oliver. "You can describe yourself any way you want, and that makes such a difference for those of us who don’t really fit neatly into common categories. I don’t have to worry about straight cis people asking invasive questions about my gender or asking how I can be non-binary but still be a lesbian."