Today we lost the incomparable Leonard Cohen, a man capable of revealing truths so beautiful they could wound you. Obsessed with love, darkness, women, he wrote with passion as much as with malevolence. Has any other songwriter managed to convey the human condition so honestly and with such rawness?
Many might know him for his huge song "Hallelujah", covered by everyone from Jeff Buckley to Regina Spektor. Others might be familiar with perhaps his most famous lyric, from "Anthem": "Ring the bells that still can ring/ Forget your perfect offering/ There is a crack in everything/ That's how the light gets in."
Here, some of the staff at Refinery29 UK recall their favourite Cohen lyric, and why it means so much to them.
