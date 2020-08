What Growing Up With A Pretty Mum Taught Me About Beauty

What my mother looks like is not her doing any more than what I look like is my own, of course. Still, growing up with a parent fawned over for her beauty when I felt anything but proved to be challenging. Regardless of how many diets , jazzercise classes and disordered eating behaviours I adopted, my body never fit into the sizes at the lower end of the single-digit spectrum. For years, I never even realised I had curly hair . Before discovering styling products, I simply assumed my mane was destined to look like a victim of severe humidity until the end of time. I didn't have my mother's charisma, either. Where she was the prototypical extroverted, bubbly, warm Latina, I was shy, quiet and perpetually riddled with social anxiety . I hated parties, I didn't know how to woo anyone and I wasn't especially interested in cosmetics that I couldn't purchase at the local mall's goth shop.