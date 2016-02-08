Applying eyeliner is an art. One little line can transform your face by making eyes appear bigger, more awake, or even changing their whole shape. In South Korea, this eye-defining artistry goes next-level with a bevy of techniques and tricks that clever makeup-lovers combine to play up and flatter their eye shapes.
Wandering the streets of Seoul has revealed to me all the ways eyeliner can be so much more than makeup. Some of the more dramatic techniques have had me thinking, Wow, I didn’t even know you were allowed to draw on that part of your face, while others were much subtler but made all the difference.
For this piece, I interviewed Korea’s top sources for insight: Taeyun Park, celebrity makeup artist and cofounder of K-beauty cult brand Son & Park, as well as Yeonbi Song, chief makeup artist at Clio, the brand behind the best-selling eyeliners in Korea. Here, you'll find detailed illustrations of each liner style, plus links to see what they all look like IRL.
Click through to enter the wonderful world of eye-defining, and get schooled in enhancing your gaze.
