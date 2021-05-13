For a face that has been largely free of makeup most of the year, mine has definitely not enjoyed my busier social calendar of late. Since pub gardens opened and picnics became my favourite activity of all, the maskne has been real and, somehow, my skin is more dehydrated and oily at the same time. It’s not surprising, what with all the makeup, the eating and drinking out, not to mention the stress and anxiety of getting out there again. I’ve been really putting my skin through its paces and it’s in desperate need of some TLC.
Luckily for me, Kiehl’s famed Friends & Family Sale kicks off today, offering 20% off when you buy two or more products (excluding Heritage Limited Edition Products)*. Running from 13th to 18th May, you can expect all of Kiehl’s most iconic products to be included, from the bestselling Ultra Facial Cream to the cult favourite Midnight Recovery Concentrate.
But when there’s so much to choose from, how do you work out what’s really worth the hype? From hydrating facial oils to skin-strengthening serums, I asked around the Refinery29 office for the products we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this week.
*Offer valid from 00:01 on 13/05/21 to 23:59 on 18/05/21. To redeem offer use code: SALE at checkout. Excludes products listed here. Only 1 transaction per customer.