Birkin And All, Khloé Kardashian Is Still Just Like Us

"Everybody makes mistakes. Are you that perfect that you can't accept it?" Khloé Kardashian sings.
This attitude, along with every #fact, is why we love Khloé and her approach to style. Her one-liners hit hard, her kocktails are strong, and she's not apologising for any of it. After all, that's what fashion is all about — right? Strong looks that really take it there and never second-guess it.
In the slideshow ahead, you'll see what Khloé wears when she's not cussing out her family members on KUWTK. From what we've gathered, the tallest Kardashian lives in jumpsuits, fedoras, the occasional body-con dress — something the entire family can't get enough of — and apparently Adidas track pants. Oh, and have fun counting the Birkins.