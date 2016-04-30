By now, you're probably fully aware of how bewitched we are by Kelly Wearstler's designs and wares (and Pinterest boards, and blog — the list pretty much extends to infinity). Don't even get us started on the design doyenne herself. We're reaching restraining-order obsession status here, folks! It's a blessing, then, that she hearts us just as hard — knowing that we've been pining for a peek at the interior of her WeHo office, Wearstler invited us in for a private walk-through. (Yes, this is where she and her skilled team churn out those gorgeous geode-encrusted boxes, heart-halting accessories, and sick leather jackets.)
When we ascended the all-white staircase to the eagle-eyed-curated space, we understood on the double why alchemy seems to come so easy to this style icon and her creative crew. Words can't describe the whimsy and pupil-spinning pretties scattered in every direction, you really just have to digest it in your own time. So, take a whirl through our tour of spellbinding chandeliers, mood boards galore, and even drawer upon drawer of those rocks Wearstler's so famous for. If you want to move in, don't bother. We've already set up camp between the luxe lobby and textile samples.