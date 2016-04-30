When we ascended the all-white staircase to the eagle-eyed-curated space, we understood on the double why alchemy seems to come so easy to this style icon and her creative crew. Words can't describe the whimsy and pupil-spinning pretties scattered in every direction, you really just have to digest it in your own time. So, take a whirl through our tour of spellbinding chandeliers, mood boards galore, and even drawer upon drawer of those rocks Wearstler's so famous for. If you want to move in, don't bother. We've already set up camp between the luxe lobby and textile samples.