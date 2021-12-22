So much of Rowland’s passion for charity and working with charities like Ronald McDonald House has been informed by her motherhood and the joy that comes along with it. Not only is she the mother of two sons, but she’s also expressing her love and gratitude for modern motherhood in her upcoming book, “Always with You, Always with Me”, written alongside educator Jessica McKay. When asked about how her perspective on beauty has shifted after becoming a mother, Rowland points out that it has nothing to do with makeup or skincare or any of the things we’re obsessing over in our spare time. “I think it's our strength that makes women so beautiful. I think that it's the greatest asset that we can have, and whether somebody tells us it or not, it's just the fact that it's always tried and tested in society — and we always rise every time.”