I Transformed Myself Into Katy Perry — & Here's What I Looked Like

We've been obsessing over Katy Perry's exquisitely-extra beauty game since 2010's psychedelic Candyland-themed music video, "California Gurls." An innovator who's always understood the power of a good beauty transformation, the 33-year-old Bon Appétit singer has rocked everything from the universe's most awkward-looking headgear to softly subversive lavender locks.
But while Perry's experimentation with rainbow-streaked ponytails and classic cat-eye liner has come a long way since her fresh-faced days (way back in 2002!), she's also never been shy about the power of a bold new haircut to help a girl connect with her most vulnerable, genuine feelings. It's easy to see her truly contagious love for all things beauty, captured in the musician-turned-makeup mogul's signature Covergirl black lipsticks. Perry's over-the-top glam moments, whether they're featured on a red carpet or in that nightmarishly trippy music video, have always left us wanting more.
In celebration of Katy Perry's fearless approach to all things makeup, we're recreating three of her most iconic beauty moments. First stop on this outrageously colourful journey? A glance back at her breakout I Kissed A Girl phase — when cotton candy colours fused with her girly-punk aesthetic (and those perfectly sculpted brows, of course). Flash forward to the 2015 Grammy Awards, where Perry debuted the purple curls that are making us crave a pastel, lilac 'do all over again.
Press play above to catch this entire, glitter-soaked romp through Katy's incredible evolution as one of the music industry's out-of-the-box beauty stars. (And watch out, because it's definitely going to make you want to play with every super-saturated or sparkle-covered hue in your makeup bag.) Spoiler: The resemblance in this one is so eerily on-point it even makes our model do a shocked double take. Katy, is that you?
