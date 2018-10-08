Switching up your style for autumn doesn’t have to mean a total wardrobe overhaul – investing in a new fragrance can be all you need to see in the new season afresh. Plus, few things are more mood-boosting than shopping for scent (trust us, we’ve done the research). But there’s no need to trek far and wide to obscure perfume boutiques. Department stores like John Lewis & Partners are full of hidden gems, from new twists on fashion house favourites to niche classics that have 'signature scent' written all over them.
When it comes to picking the right perfume, a good tip from John Lewis & Partners' fragrance expert, Madeleine Harries, is not to buy on impulse. "Lots of fragrances tone down and change throughout the day," she explains, "so it's worth leaving it on for a few hours to see if you really like it. It's also important to try the perfumes you like on your skin and not just a paper blotter."
With that in mind, here are eight scents worth sniffing out…