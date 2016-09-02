Jared Leto Is Breaking Down Gender Barriers With Perfume

This fragrance ad is so unlike any others we've seen before. Was it important to both you and [Gucci creative director] Alessandro Michele that this felt different than the typical perfume ad?

"Yeah, I think it was. Alessandro had a vision from the very beginning. I think in the same way that he applied that vision to the world of fashion or apparel, he followed that vision with this, as well. So he wanted to make something that was different, brave, and bold, and it was fun to be a part of that journey with him."



You said that a lot of it was improvised on the spot; were there certain things that you really wanted to capture?

"We had very few rules, but we had some thoughts and ideas. I think that being in a place like Venice — it’s this impossible city that, in some ways, shouldn’t even exist because it’s a city built on water that was willed into existence — you are kind of captured by the spirit. It’s historically been a place for exploration and indulgence, and it’s the home of Carnival, so it kind of has this sense of mystery and magic."



You're representing both the men's and women's fragrance in a line, which we haven't seen others do. Do you hope to make a certain statement about beauty with that role?

"I was very honoured to be asked to be a part of it. I have a lot of respect for Alessandro and I think he’s a really talented artist. We become friends first, and then he asked me to do this project with him after we got to know each other. I think that it’s great to represent people rather than representing a gender."



That idea seems to be spreading, especially in the beauty industry, which is becoming more inclusive as a whole. How do you think that you fit into that?

"I know that they were looking for someone who was unexpected and kind of a different choice. At least that’s what they told me. I’m happy to have been that person for them. I think it’s a reflection of the times that we live in, which is hopefully all of us moving towards a more accepting future, one with less labels and constraint."



Was there ever a time, whether it was for a role or in music or in life, when you felt that you had to conform to more of a hyper-masculine idea of beauty?

"I’ve never really felt a burden, but I think as a young male in America, we are taught that there is an idea of masculinity. I think that probably very few people fit into that [ideal] perfectly. I think that people have a lot of different ways of expressing themselves, and identity is such an important topic, especially when you’re young and filled with so many more questions than answers about everything.



"I think Alessandro has a really great instinct, not only in what he does with his visual work, but also how to say something. That is an incredible thing to do with your work, especially with an iconic company like Gucci. I mean, it’s the golden age and he has brought out this renaissance that is really fun to be a part of and to contribute to in some small way."