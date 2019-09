There are so many talented chefs out there but to name a few, or ones that constantly inspire me, it would have to be Gordon Ramsay, David Chang, Angela Hartnett, Jamie Oliver, Nigel Slater - the list goes on but we'd be here all night.I actually started off as a chef first. Way before I was a model I used to work for Angela Hartnett at the Connaught, then followed it up by working for her at Cielo in Miami. I've also completed my culinary training of two years at Thanet College. While I was in between jobs I got scouted in Selfridges at the age of 22 and decided to try that out for a while. It started going well and because I was so busy with it, it also became my main source of income over the past few years. I've been wanting to get back into my cooking for so long and after much delay, I decided to sit down and just go for it! So that's when I did The Dirty Dishes. I never second guessed myself. I just wanted to pursue what I was passionate about and without a second thought, I did.I normally wake up around 7am or just before, pop the kettle on for some tea and porridge, jump in the shower while it boils sit down and eat breakfast while I go through emails. If I've got a free morning I'll usually go through recipes I've come up with. Or I'll be in the studio posing for a shoot or something.One thing I never do is deny myself food! I do quite the opposite actually. I love an occasional indulgence but I try and keep a healthy and balanced diet. I would never under season something because of a calorie count or eat less to stay fit, ever! That being said I try my best to steer clear of cans of soda or sugar loaded drinks as they are terrible for you (though tasty). I wouldn't call myself a workout freak but you will find me in the gym or yoga studio a few times a week. Boxing is definitely my workout of choice to keep fit and keep a clear mind.I'm going to stick to my guns here as I've been asked this a few times so it's got to be a feast of jerk chicken, curry mutton, rice & peas, a beef pattie and a Guinness punch to wash it all down.