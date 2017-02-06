Let's take it back to just before I went on my dream trip to Asia. The day before I left, I got up from my chair in the office to answer the door and felt a stabbing pain in my right foot. I thought I must have twisted it and put it to the back of my mind. My boss (who has the BEST little black book) told me I should see her acupuncturist before I left but, thinking I knew best and thinking it was nothing, off I went on the holiday of dreams. While away, it got progressively worse, to the point where I was barely able to put any pressure through the mid area of my foot. I developed a bop when I walked; Bangkok probably thought I was some kind of rude girl. After two and a half weeks of not running and the swelling on my foot not going down, I started to get fucked off. I landed home and went straight to the acupuncturist, who told me to go to A&E as it sounded like problems with my tendon. After a joyous six hours, I finally saw a doctor (incidentally, a sports specialist) and before she even touched my foot she said it was probably a stress fracture. Stress fractures aren't picked up on X-rays but nonetheless she wanted me to have one just to check there was no other damage. Then I was sent for an MRI – I get the results in a few weeks.