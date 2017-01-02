Training For IronMan: January Motivation

Nike A huge motivator for me is looking good while I train (well, at least trying to, when I’m sweating so much I look like I’ve just walked out the shower). When I’m wearing the perfect training gear, I feel like I can run faster and lift heavier. My love for Nike goes deep – it’s the one brand I am 100% loyal to. Nike and I have been together for a good 14 years; the brand always performs for me, never lets me down, gets better with time and makes me feel at my best.



You cannot compromise with sports clothes, especially considering the amount I sweat. I need clothes that still look the same when dry as when drenched in sweat, and also when I’m squatting, I want to know the trousers won’t go see-through – girls who have an ass will know what I’m talking about!



In my eyes, Nike is technically the best sportswear brand as well as the best-looking. I have always run in Nike LunarGlides. Lunars are easy run shoes, super lightweight, and always come in great colour ways so you can wear them in or out of the gym. Clothing-wise, Nike is by far my top choice – their running pants always pull me in and hold me up and their Nike Power Legendary cut-off pants in black (I own multiple pairs; bulk buying is key!), which have a super high waist, are a great pair for that! For straight running, I wear Nike Power Speed tights (get the flash if you are training in the dark as they act as a reflective). The tights have been designed with a screen-printed pattern that has been placed on the IT band and across key muscles for added support and they have been designed to enhance movement with a compressive feel.



Years ago, the brand did an all-reflective running jacket which I had wanted for months; at over £300, it was a lot for me, but this single garment has been one of the best purchases in my sports wardrobe – it's perfect for my early-morning and late-night runs and cycles so I can be seen! And also, it looks sick as fuck.



I wear my training clothes a lot in my normal life, so I like to own pieces that work for both in and out of the gym – and Nike do casual equally as well!